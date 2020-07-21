Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) versus CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Financial Review

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Lifestyle Properties $1.04 billion 11.18 $279.14 million $2.09 30.46 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH $5.77 billion 12.28 $860.00 million $5.69 29.91

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Lifestyle Properties. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Lifestyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Lifestyle Properties and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Lifestyle Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 0 7 8 0 2.53

Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus target price of $168.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Equity Lifestyle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Lifestyle Properties is more favorable than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equity Lifestyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Lifestyle Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Lifestyle Properties 22.58% 18.15% 5.79% CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 15.59% 8.39% 2.37%

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

