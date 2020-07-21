Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of AMCX opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

