Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,350.00 at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,859.28.

AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,763.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

