Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCT. Raymond James started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.78.

ARCT stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

