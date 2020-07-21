Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABUS. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $207.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Analyst Recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

