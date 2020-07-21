Barclays Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $65.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

