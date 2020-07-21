Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAXN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,074.67 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,186 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

