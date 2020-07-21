Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has GBX 240 ($2.95) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 195 ($2.40).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.10).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 261.40 ($3.22) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch bought 658 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($338,698.44). Insiders have acquired 104,669 shares of company stock worth $27,711,556 over the last ninety days.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

