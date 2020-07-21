ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.18.
ANSYS stock opened at $309.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.42 and a 200-day moving average of $265.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $186.81 and a 1-year high of $309.57.
In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 237.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.