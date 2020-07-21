ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.18.

ANSYS stock opened at $309.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.42 and a 200-day moving average of $265.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $186.81 and a 1-year high of $309.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 237.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

