ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ATNI. Raymond James lowered shares of ATN International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Securities lowered shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $58.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.48 million, a P/E ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 0.17. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $482,051. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

