Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $414,741 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

