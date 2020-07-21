American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AMRB opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.84. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 21.86%. Analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

