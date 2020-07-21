Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.11 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reckitt Benckiser Group Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC
Reckitt Benckiser Group Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC
Diageo Receives Buy Rating from HSBC
Diageo Receives Buy Rating from HSBC
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Given New $196.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Given New $196.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Advanced Micro Devices Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays
Advanced Micro Devices Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays
Akero Therapeutics Price Target Raised to $62.00 at HC Wainwright
Akero Therapeutics Price Target Raised to $62.00 at HC Wainwright
Align Technology Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”
Align Technology Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report