Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.11 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

