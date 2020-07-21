Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atreca?s approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,218.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $73,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,123 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

