Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

Shares of BLNK opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

