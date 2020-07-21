Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $88.80 on Monday. Blackline has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,410.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $93,725.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,926 shares of company stock worth $11,186,789. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 13.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.