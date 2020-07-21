Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $252.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

AMGN stock opened at $260.95 on Monday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

