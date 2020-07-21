Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Montgomery bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $577,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250. 22.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.