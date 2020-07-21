Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 50,000 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship acquired 3,800,000 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

