Head-To-Head Analysis: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Mizuho Financial Group (NASDAQ:MFG)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 2.45 $50.52 million $2.02 8.37 Mizuho Financial Group $36.68 billion 0.89 $1.38 billion $0.34 7.53

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBTX and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

CBTX currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%. Given CBTX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mizuho Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 27.64% 9.01% 1.39% Mizuho Financial Group 11.24% 5.19% 0.23%

Summary

CBTX beats Mizuho Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

