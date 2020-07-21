Head-To-Head Contrast: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) versus BBX Capital (NASDAQ:BBXTB)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 24.58% 8.18% 0.95% BBX Capital -1.28% 2.19% 0.77%

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and BBX Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.45 $22.00 million $2.34 9.21 BBX Capital $946.87 million 0.35 $17.69 million N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBX Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Territorial Bancorp and BBX Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than BBX Capital.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats BBX Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

