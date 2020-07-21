Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Uniqure posted earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uniqure by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

