Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.86). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 922.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 65,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.94. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

