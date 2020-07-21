Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

SP Plus stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 64.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in SP Plus by 33.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 91,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SP Plus by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in SP Plus by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 108,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.