Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,000 Shares

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LEO alerts:

On Thursday, July 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,600 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $16,992.00.

Shares of NYSE RMG opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Leo Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.