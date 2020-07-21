Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) CFO Sells $10,513.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) CFO John C. Hollister sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $10,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $602,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 74,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

