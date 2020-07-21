TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Director Rand C. Berney Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Director Rand C. Berney purchased 1,000 shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,110.00.
Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.
About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT
There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.
