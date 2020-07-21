TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Director Rand C. Berney Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Director Rand C. Berney purchased 1,000 shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,110.00.

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

