Neurometrix (NURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 138.44% and a negative net margin of 77.88%. On average, analysts expect Neurometrix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NURO opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.55. Neurometrix has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

