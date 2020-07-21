Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) Director Mark Ireton Purchases 100,000 Shares

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) Director Mark Ireton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,700.

Mark Ireton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Mark Ireton acquired 20,000 shares of Noram Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,900.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. Noram Ventures Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

