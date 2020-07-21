Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 5,000 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rimini Street by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

