IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino Sells 4,800 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 1.13.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IDT by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDT by 4,103.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IDT by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 626,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

