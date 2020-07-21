Insider Buying: CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO Purchases 1,881 Shares of Stock

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO Mark L. Portnoy acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,991.57.

OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Get CRYO-CELL International alerts:

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRYO-CELL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRYO-CELL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.