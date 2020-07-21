Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates Purchases 160,000 Shares of Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,000.
Thor Explorations Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.
About Thor Explorations
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.