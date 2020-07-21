Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates Purchases 160,000 Shares of Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,000.

Thor Explorations Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

