-$0.55 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.26). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTA. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,044,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 210,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

