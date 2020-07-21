Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.27. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

