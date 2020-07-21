Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.87.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.