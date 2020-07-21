Skechers USA (SKX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skechers USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.59.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

