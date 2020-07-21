Scholastic (SCHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

