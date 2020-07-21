Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $26,250.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,034.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RMNI opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Rimini Street Inc has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

