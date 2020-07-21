Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan Sells 400 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.55, for a total value of C$30,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,549,875.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, Paul James Stoyan sold 100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total value of C$7,571.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Paul James Stoyan sold 2,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.60, for a total value of C$143,194.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Paul James Stoyan sold 3,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00.

ENGH stock opened at C$76.70 on Tuesday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a twelve month low of C$32.80 and a twelve month high of C$78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$71.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 51.13.

ENGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$79.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

