Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday.

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 339 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total value of £36,118.74 ($44,448.36).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

