Robert Half International (RHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

