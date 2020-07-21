Troilus Gold Corp (CVE:TLG) Director Thomas Olesinski Acquires 20,000 Shares

Troilus Gold Corp (CVE:TLG) Director Thomas Olesinski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 192,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,766.32.

Thomas Olesinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Thomas Olesinski purchased 25,000 shares of Troilus Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Troilus Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$0.85.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.55 price target on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

