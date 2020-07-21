Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.