Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million.

Clearfield stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

