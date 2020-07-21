NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri Acquires 11,462 Shares

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 11,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $31,864.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

