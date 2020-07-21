Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $62.33 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $506,457,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after buying an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.