Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PVG. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.53.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.59. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Pretium Resources by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

