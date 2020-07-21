Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,072,000 after buying an additional 49,807 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 67,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,300,000 after buying an additional 163,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.