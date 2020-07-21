Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.34.

RF opened at $10.23 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

