Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.34.

RF opened at $10.23 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Analyst Recommendations for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phillips 66 Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group
Phillips 66 Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group
Pretium Resources Given New $12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank
Pretium Resources Given New $12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank
Rogers Communications Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity
Rogers Communications Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity
Regions Financial Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks
Regions Financial Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks
Regions Financial Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James
Regions Financial Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James
Ralph Lauren Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co
Ralph Lauren Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report